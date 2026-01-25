My hat’s off to the incredible people who have chosen to stand up for the prosperity of our province and the future of our children.

People who are sacrificing time, energy, and comfort to ensure that our uniquely Albertan - Canadian - way of life doesn’t quietly disappear under the weight of Ottawa’s woke politics, rampant spending and open hostility toward our energy sector.

While Eastern Canada happily consumes the wealth generated here, padding their own budgets through equalization, they lecture us about “diversifying” and shutting down the very industries that built this country. The hypocrisy is exhausting but our resolve in Alberta is stronger.

This province was built on merit, grit, and hard work. Not ideology. Not handouts. And certainly not by people afraid to speak their minds.

Alberta is the best province in Canada by every meaningful metric because Albertans show up, do the work, and refuse to be bullied into silence. My respect is absolute for those willing to stand firm in the face of vitriol and deliver results.

Tomorrow, Calgary becomes the place to prove it.

You’ll have the opportunity to show your True Blue - to stand in line, stand your ground, and ensure your voice is counted.

This is an all-day event, expanded specifically to accommodate the overwhelming response from Calgarians and Southern Albertans who refuse to sit this one out.

Show up.

Stand tall.

And let your pride be shown!

This is only a fraction of the 3,000+ who showed up in Edmonton last weekend, standing in the cold to ensure their voices were heard.

They began lining up as early as 5:30am, to be the first at the event to sign and throughout the day in subzero double-digit cold.

Those who began their fight, long before COVID.

Some who gained their voice through the Freedom Convoy.

Some who could only cheer from the sidelines.

Years from now, when the noise has faded and the distractions no longer matter…no one will lie on their deathbed wishing they’d stayed home, stayed quiet, or stayed comfortable.

They won’t regret standing in the cold.

They won’t regret the long lines or the early mornings.

They won’t regret choosing conviction over convenience.

What people regret - always - is missing the moments that mattered. The chances to stand when it counted. The opportunities to say I was there when the future was being decided.

This is one of those moments.

History isn’t created by and doesn’t remember the spectators. It remembers those who showed up…especially when it wasn’t easy.

