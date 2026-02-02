If you haven’t had an opportunity to sign the Alberta Independence Petition, yet…or if you still have questions about what this could mean for Alberta…I have some good news for you today, my friend!

Both Mitch Sylvestre and Jeff Rath will be coming into my hood - Dalhousie - NW, Calgary this Thursday - to speak at the event and answer some questions as needed.

There will of course be registered canvassers there accepting signatures.

Please help forward the information to anybody you know who would be interested and even to those still sitting on the fence.

This is a FREE EVENT…but don’t let that stop you from throwing a few bucks towards this effort →StayFreeAlberta.com

I look forward to seeing you all there!

