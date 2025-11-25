Alberta First Virtual Town Hall
Wednesday - November 26, 2025
We’re only a few short days before the UCP AGM in Edmonton…and if you haven’t had an opportunity to meet with any of the candidates running for board seats…here’s your chance.
The Alberta First Virtual Town Hall will feature the following candidates:
President: Darrell Komick
Secretary: Scott Payne
VP Communications: Samantha Steinke
VP Fundraising: Helen Holder
South Director: Jodie Gateman
Calgary Director: Irma Roberts
Central Director: Al Beil
Northern Director: Vicki Kozmack-Lefrense
Calgary Lougheed is sponsoring the Alberta First Virtual Town Hall on Wednesday, November 26 at 7pm.
I’ll be doing my level best to support their tech and candidates by making this available - will have a YouTube link for the livestream posted here tomorrow (hope to have it out prior to the launch), as well as will be streaming on X and maybe even the book of faces.
Alternatively - if you’d like to hop into a Rumble Feed or direct - updates for 2 streams can be found → HERE.
Thank you Sheldon
Just moved to Alberta. Getting settled. Enjoying the vast landscape and the intelligent, aware and open minds. Look forward to this meeting/exchange. Thank you, Sheldon!