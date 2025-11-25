We’re only a few short days before the UCP AGM in Edmonton…and if you haven’t had an opportunity to meet with any of the candidates running for board seats…here’s your chance.

The Alberta First Virtual Town Hall will feature the following candidates:

President: Darrell Komick

Secretary: Scott Payne

VP Communications: Samantha Steinke

VP Fundraising: Helen Holder

South Director: Jodie Gateman

Calgary Director: Irma Roberts

Central Director: Al Beil

Northern Director: Vicki Kozmack-Lefrense

Calgary Lougheed is sponsoring the Alberta First Virtual Town Hall on Wednesday, November 26 at 7pm.

I’ll be doing my level best to support their tech and candidates by making this available - will have a YouTube link for the livestream posted here tomorrow (hope to have it out prior to the launch), as well as will be streaming on X and maybe even the book of faces.

Alternatively - if you’d like to hop into a Rumble Feed or direct - updates for 2 streams can be found → HERE.