The dullard screeches about “leaving our pensions alone”, has seemingly died down by the provincial NDP opposition…but so have the conversations about an Alberta Pension Plan, unfortunately.

When was brought to the table, 61% of Albertans actually supported this very thing and for really good reasons.

We pay too much; &

We see too little in return!

When the Fraser Institute Had a gander at these numbers, from 2008-2017, there was something very distinctly wrong with what the image showed:

And along with this…the opposition to this was, it’s because Alberta has a Younger Population.

But do we actually?

When drilling into this, I’d found that Statista, based on Canadian Data shows this:

Our average age is less than 2 years of those in Ontario.

And where Ontario makes up approximately 38% of the population, and Alberta makes up about 12%…does the idea of having a 2 year differentiation in average age between provinces rationalize Albertans for being punished in our contributions into the Ponzi scheme that is the Canada Pension Plan?

What about the argument that “Albertans make more”?

While this may be true, latest figures provided in 2022:

Doesn’t having 3x the population in Ontario, more than compensate for this?

We’re being screwed here, my friends…and there’s really no pleasant way to say this. And even without having this data, which some may not have…61% of Albertans had made their mind up on this.

Alberta First Pension Plan

What is it?

Who are they?

Why another petition?

From their site:

Alberta First Pension Plan wants to ensure that Albertans have their democratic say on whether or not you want an Alberta Pension Plan. Using the Citizens’ Initiative Act, we can require the Alberta government to hold a referendum during the 2025 municipal election.

This initiative requires a collective effort. We need to gather 270,000 signatures from the Alberta Electorate in just 90 days. It's a monumental feat, but together, we can achieve it.

So…despite the fact that you may have already signed or have seen other petitions in place…this one is only stage one and is Electronic.

We need to see this.

This one more step that all Albertans need to take together.

Please sign up by clicking the image below and sharing this substack, petition or QR Code with your community.

