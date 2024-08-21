Share this postAlberta Class Action Livestreamsheldonyakiwchuk.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherAlberta Class Action LivestreamStarts at 7pm - MDTSheldon YakiwchukAug 21, 20247Share this postAlberta Class Action Livestreamsheldonyakiwchuk.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther3ShareReally looking forward to Jeff Rath and Eva Chipiuk breaking out the brief they just filed on behalf of small businesses in Alberta.Find the whole document →Here.Watch here:Leave a commentSubscribe7Share this postAlberta Class Action Livestreamsheldonyakiwchuk.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther3Share
Is there a link?
as an aside beware the international health regulations.....for more information check out citizengo.org also the james roguski substack