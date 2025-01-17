Things are definitely heating up in Canada right now…

With the Trump inauguration just 4 days away…25% tariffs on deck…Parliament still prorogued…

The Premiers of all provinces had a gathering to come up with a plan to…

Well, I don’t know.

For the most part…the only solution that the Climate Zealot, Anti-Pipeline/Anti-Alberta O&G could come up with was to destroy jobs and further damage the Alberta Economy, by attempting to hammer the US with counter tariffs on what they now call, “Canadian Energy”.

Funny how when they don’t need us…it’s dirty Alberta Oil…but now that they need our support, and not only through the money they steal from Alberta and give to Quebec and the Atlantic Provinces through Transfer Payments…it’s now Canadian Energy, hey?

These are the people who have tried to kill all new pipelines…

To the point of being forced to pay double the price of Trans Mountain Pipeline…

Increasing the cost of the project by 4x - moving from $7.4 Billion to $26.6 Billion…

Taking an additional 2 years to complete…

Where the Liberals had to be sued by the province on their Anti-Pipeline Bill…

Where the Liberals are currently being sued by the province regarding their output caps…

The East vs West…when comes to Alberta, specifically…has been disgusting for several decades, but has completely ramped up under Trudeau Jr and of course with the ease of access in communications by way of social media…

In the province…we have a Premier, Danielle Smith…that’s been doing an amazing job at fighting back the feds.

Gaining a 90+% approval rating at the AGM in Red Deer, November 1-2, 2024.

And has some amazing support throughout her UCP Constituency Associations(CA)…

But we’re not out of the woods yet.

Fortunately…with some fantastic people working with the Lougheed Board - under Darrell Komick, who’d taken the award for - Exceptional Constituency Association President…

And Highest CA members in attendance - Bonnyville, under Black Hat CA President Mitch Sylvestre…

There is some momentum being built!

And we need it!

Today…I’d like to see some support thrown behind another Rockstar CA…

Lindsay Davis - President - Acadia.

One of the most charismatic women you’ll meet a force, not to be reckoned with!

Her message:

I am reaching out to encourage you to join our Calgary Acadia Constituency Association Facebook page: Calgary Acadia UCP.

This platform is a vital part of our communication strategy, designed to enhance the flow of information between our members, supporters, and the broader community. By joining this page, you will gain access to:

Timely Updates : Stay informed about the latest news and developments within our constituency and the party.

Engagement Opportunities : Participate in discussions, share your thoughts, and connect with fellow members.

Event Announcements: Be the first to know about upcoming events, meetings, and initiatives as we prepare for the election.

We believe that effective communication is key to mobilizing support and fostering a strong community. Therefore, we kindly ask each of you to not only join the page but also share it with friends and supporters of the party. Your efforts in spreading the word will significantly contribute to our collective goal of building a robust network of engaged constituents.

Thank you for your continued commitment to the United Conservative Party and the Calgary Acadia Constituency Association. Together, let’s ensure that our voices are heard as we move forward into our next crucial election period.

Lindsay Davis

President

UCP Calgary-Acadia CA

Follow Calgary-Acadia on Facebook and also watch for theirs and other events →Here.

Leave a comment