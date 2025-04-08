It is without a doubt that Canada has entered into an Affordable Housing Crisis, over the last couple of years. Costs of housing has risen dramatically but not based on a shortage of supply, it’s based on an increase in demand plus an increase in the costs of building.

Adding in the Carbon Scam Tax to every single item that is processed, manufactured, shipped and stored in Canada - has driven inflation.

We can see this by when the Carbon Scam tax was removed from Gasoline, around a week ago, the price of fuel dropped by 17c/L, or around 12-15%. It’s hard to conceptualize the impact of something like this, but when comes to farming and production, it’s a large saving, shipping or manufacturing of materials, a large savings and then when it’s finally assembled for final stages of production, it’s again…a large savings.

But lets be real here…

This isn’t a crisis as much as it is a symptom of the much larger crisis that Canada has been thrust into through mass and unsustainable immigration.

In December, we’d learned that there are 5 Million Temporary Permits set to expire by the end of 2025:

Meaning that about 12% of the population of Canada is set to be shipped home by the end of this year…or, approximately 13,700 people per day, should be on a plane, leaving Canada, or around the current population of Red Deer Alberta, should be leaving Canada, each and every week.

Is this happening?

I have my doubts…but something is happening because were already starting to see the hyperinflated homes of 2022-2023 drop by almost 50% in value, before people can take possession.

Does this give you an idea of what we are already starting to see?

People are going bankrupt, being sued by builders and developers, because they were locked into an inflated property value and when the DEMAND declines, so does the value…and when the banks won’t cover the GAPS…SHAZAM!

We’re going to be left with a boatload of people in homes that they will pay on, forever…losing potentially 50% of their value.

Speculative buyers, in some cases, had purchased several units in these new developments and with the market drying up, up to 30% of the suites in these new “affordable housing” developments are Bankrupt.

This is the most expensive game of musical chairs or hot potato that’s ever been conceptualized.

But…given that rental prices is a lot of major cities haven’t dropped yet, yet being the operative word…just like during Forest Fire Season being blamed on Climate Change…until these stories become Mass Media, alarmists like Mark Carney can claim to heal the woes of Canada by “Creating Jobs” and “Affordable Housing”, by…you guessed it…not taxpayer money, by money that His Government will “Invest”:

$25 Billion onto the backs of Canadian Taxpayers…to create government and union jobs to build Modular Homes…in the same way that Trudeau “invested”, $40 Billion into creating batteries for cars that nobody wants, nobody can afford and that are impractical for use in Canada…where, to push this agenda…they planned to eliminate the sale of ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicles by 2030.

Create a problem…tax people into poverty to create an unachievable an impractical solution.

They did this throughout the pandemic…

They’ve tried this with pipelines…

The Renewable Energy Scam…

And of course with the Climate Scam, that drove almost every other grift that the Liberal Government has perpetrated on the population of Canada.

Create a Crisis…that only they can solve, which doesn’t involve reversing the policies that created the issues…

Nope.

By spending Canada into greater debt to accomplish less.

You see the parallels.

We have a crisis - to be sure.

But it’s not affordable housing…

It’s having a Liberal Government.

