I’d seen a post early today, commenting on some Canadian Dollarama’s having security guards…

And after a week of hitting businesses in my community, campaigning…I understand why. Theft on the rise, lack of police resolve or even action.

Gang fights in malls, still…I thought this was a thing of the past.

And…

There is a hidden tax on almost everything we buy from almost everywhere we buy it from…and it’s not greed by those who maintain their businesses.

It’s something called ‘Shrinkage’.

We all get it. Stores need to make profit because while some businesses do a lot of good in their communities and are profitable…none of them got into business to make the world a better place. This idea comes as second nature.

Items that are stolen at merchant level still need to be paid for before profit can be counted.

So…even in a store that started with the vast majority of items starting at a buck, Dollarama will see more increases on price because they’ve hit a level of theft, where security is now being put into place because it’s justified.

Cheaper to have security than deal with the loss from ‘Shrinkage’…

And less items will be in and around that $1 mark or no longer be available.

It was quite the spectacle last week, where we learned that despite Parliament being closed to new business - due to corruption - and prorogued, to stop an election…the person that hides the details behind the $400 Million being stolen from taxpayers in the Green Slush Fund Scam, Justin Trudeau…somehow managed to spend $1500/week on groceries.

Not per month…

$1500 PER WEEK!

And that’s not at a 69 cent Canadian Dollar…

And that’s not at today’s inflated grocery prices - driven by the Tax on Everything - Carbon Scam.

Getting on to he openly bragged about his support for Ukraine - Canadian Taxpayers being Hosed for $20 Billion Dollars, for a war that cannot be won, where Peace and a 2 party solution are not being encouraged…

Where these same people Hammer Canadians with a tax to heat there homes, while giving tropical destinations $5 Billion Dollars to fix their weather.

And all of this should have you suitably pissed off…without mentioning the rest of the rampant spending, theft and corruption perpetrated on Canadians by the Coalition of Liberals and New Democrats.

But…sadly, it gets worse.

I was out shopping to pick up a few groceries today…I simply cannot believe the prices of food anymore.

I’m cheap…so, there is that.

But have had to feed the family, 2 growing boys and the wife…and simply cannot imagine what I’d have to spend at todays prices to do the same.

2 bags of groceries, sale prices and frugally shopping cost me $100…

But what was the most tragic part of my trip wasn’t when I entered the store, realizing that theft is so bad that there are gates as I walked in…

Wasn’t so bad realizing that there are staff watching me self-scan my own items.

Wasn’t even that terrible when I had to leave through another automated gate…

All theft deterrents that have already been normalized in a lot of grocery stores…

It was THIS!

While making my egress through the vestibule, there was security standing and guarding the Food Bank Donations.

Read that again…

Security standing guard, to make sure that items donated to those who are struggling, aren’t stolen.

This wasn’t a grocer in proximity of the higher risk areas where LRTs transit homeless and crime in and out of the immediate communities; this was a fairly affluent area.

And where people are at a point of desperation that they need to steal items from the Food Bank, to make it through the up and coming week.

How tragic is this?

The Month has Just Begun…

Payday, last Friday…

Hard working, Tax Paying families needing to steal food because this is probably also when their Mortgage and Utilities are due…

Canada, full of hopes and dreams…

A country rich in resources and talent…

A place where our fathers, great and grandfathers fought to protect.

It’s no longer a place where opportunity shines.

It’s a place of desperation.

Shameful that we’ve hit this point…

And sadly, my friends…this is set to get a lot worse, before it ever gets any better.

A absolutely tragic state of affairs.

