If you’re reading this substack, according to the woke brigade, you’re probably a Nazi.

And if you have an X (formerly Twitter account), you’re most likely guilty of being a bad faith actor dealing in misinformation and a white supremacist, according to Leduc Councillor, Ryan Pollard.

I honestly can’t believe that we’re still in this place of total buffoonery.

Name calling?

Puh-Lease!

There were even suggestions of a Ministry of Truth, directly from Calgary City Council - Courtney Walcott…

And as if you couldn’t add more to this insanity, with Trump being elected and the efficacy of the Department of Government Efficiency, headed by X owner - Elon Musk, for some of these clowns, this only ramps things up.

You see…the City of Calgary, X account, is considering leaving X because of all of the misinformation being spread on the platform, or so they claim.

But in actuality, what they don’t want you to realize is that cost effective measures by a department that analyzes spending, would have them held fast by the short and curly’s - if you can pick up what I’m putting down here.

The City of Calgary has trained 170 people on how to make City Content more effective in reaching “desired audiences”.

170 people and they still get lambasted on a regular basis.

Because 170 of these 170 people are completely captured in mind and thought and cannot deliver a message that Calgarians want to hear nor can get behind in, for support.

Take as an example, Ward 9 Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra.

Carra claims that “People who stay on Twitter/X are just providing plurality of voices in support of the Propaganda Machine”..

Apparently with absolutely ZERO knowledge of the base definition of ‘Propaganda’.

Check this out:

He claims a high support rate for Blanket Rezoning because of a questionnaire run that asked Calgarians if they believed that Affordable Housing was a concern.

Who’d say no?

Surprisingly, some did…but the vast majority believed this to be an issue in Calgary and it absolutely is…

But that doesn’t mean that they support Blanket Rezoning, which can allow 12 suites to be installed in place of a single family dwelling…24 if on 2 lots, where infrastructure is already crumbling.

Or…just yesterday when Mayor Jyoti Gondek announced that your life was going to get more expensive - in property taxes - to provide more affordable housing through a $20 Million Taxpayer funded “investment”, which will create 1,100 suites.

Despite the fact that $200 Million was set on fire by Gondek and City Council in 2021 through a Revitalization initiative, where to-date, only 2 projects have been completed:

The Neoma - homeless shelter and low income housing. The Cornerstone - 112 suites, affordably available for $2050-$2500/month - 2 or 3 bedroom suites available.

You’re expected to believe that $2050-$2500 is “Affordable”…and that 1,100 suites can be “created” for “$20 Million”, when a sum total of 112 suites were created for $200 Million!

And…according to Councillor Carra - if you don’t believe this is correct or dare to speak up against it…you are feeding the propaganda machine!

Now…

With all of this hubbub, and Orange-Man-Bad rhetoric, the City of Calgary has taken it’s first steps in moving away from X by shutting down comments on their posts, meaning…they’ll continue to spout nonsense and just expect that others will follow their commands like well trained puppies.

Or, they’ll call you a Nazi, as they make their way to full egress.

We’re being lead by insolent children who haven’t the capacity to even realize how crazy they sound.

It’s embarrassing, really.

They should all be ashamed!

Leave a comment