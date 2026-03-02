In what has to be the least publicized local news - and I know this, because Calgarians aren’t taking to the streets just yet with pitchforks and torches…

On Monday, March 9th - we’re back in Water Conservation Mode.

True to be said that I don’t really follow local news…because it’s all pretty much bullshit…but this is something that Calgarians should be made more aware of because it literally starts - Next Week!

Our Mayor - Pathfinder Farkas - Tweeted it out.

Because…nothing says we need to raise public awareness, like a tweet…instead of a letter, like we’d just received on the Repealing of Blanket Rezoning…came up with this:

This absolutely needs to be done…and I don’t envy for him having to say this.

But at the same time, Nobody Has Been Fired from City Planning for allowing this to have happened in the first place.

Except the incompetent Horse Paste taking - former mayor who allowed this to happen - Naheed Nenshi.

I note this because…the population of the Greater Calgary Area has increased by almost 20%, since we laid boot to ass on Naheed…meaning, the water we’re being forced to conserve now and the additional costing, could have been completely avoided under leadership of Naheed Nenshi.

This same former failed Mayor of Calgary, the most despised Mayor of Calgary - Naheed Nenshi - has been wildly flailing his arms and lighting his hair on fire, over the recent UCP budget - because he says he can balance the budget, fix healthcare and schooling - despite the fact that he left Calgary with a gutted core, given his Anti-Oil perspective - spending tens of thousands of Calgarian Property Taxes - he’d paid out to Anti-Oil lobbyist - Pembima, closing out multiples of businesses that couldn’t afford the tax hike to cover his failures:

Businesses are still reeling from this…while these taxes from a gutted core continue to pile onto homeowners through their property tax bills…

Anywhoooooooooooooooo.

Just thought you should be aware to shorten your showers and not flush if you’re only urinating - Starting next Monday.

