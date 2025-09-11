With a heavy heart, and on behalf of my family, I am announcing the passing of a member of our family - Uncle Rod - July 5th, 1944 - September 8th, 2025, at the age of 81, after a courageous battle with chronic kidney disease.

For me, this loss is deeply personal. Uncle Rod was not just my wife’s uncle; he was a steady and loving presence throughout our lives, through our relationship, the birth of our children, and later the joy of grandchildren, who he celebrated and cherished every single day. A large gap now rests in our lives, one I find difficult to put into words, even after days of reflection.

Rod was a man who appreciated both the simplicities and complexities of life. Though minimalist in his own living, he worked to foster a rich and vibrant life for everyone around him. He was generous with his time, his stories, and his thoughtful one-of-a-kind gifts. Comfort, laughter, and joy followed wherever he went.

His legacy can be found in the boxes of memories he left behind - photos, collectibles, and small treasures that will keep us sorting and reminiscing for years to come. To him, every item carried meaning, often tied to history, craftsmanship, or brand. Among them are the musical sheets he poured himself into, filling hours as he played and replicated compositions on his harpsichords - one of which he had built with his own hands. There are also his carefully preserved models and collectibles, many untouched in their original wrapping, patiently waiting to tell their stories.

While Rod’s wishes were for no funeral and no obituary, I couldn’t let him go without kind words. To do so would not do justice to the life he lived or the love he gave.

Rod’s memory will live on in the stories we share, the music he played, the treasures he left behind, and the lives he touched so deeply. He will be profoundly missed, but never forgotten.