I want to take some time to apologize for the townhall failure, last night.

While I’d read the instructions and watched videos to make a Zoom + Streamyard live stream work out, there was still a few issues that couldn’t be resolved and I’d ended up on live stream instead of zoom.

The call went great…and if you hadn’t seen it, it was recorded and can be found here:

I want to explain why the mixing of my communities is so important…

REACH!

This isn’t a narcissistic idea that I hold…it’s pride.

I am proud of both of the communities that I’ve built that are a lot distinct and separated from each other.

We’ve come together in some very large ways and while you may not have realized…we’ve helped impact change and for this, I can’t stop thanking you enough for your support.

There’s a lot going on right now that needs our attention…and as a Calgarian, Albertan, Canadian…I feel the need to continue to unite our commonality to move out of the dark places that our governments have thrust us into. I can only do this by conversing with the masses.

Your voice is important.

The entire reason for me to move into video and streaming is for this very reason.

HEARTBEAT!

I hear the sounds…

And I want others to not only hear them, but to finally slam hands down on their tables and do the same as we are…screaming out, “Enough is Enough”!

There are some 187 social media influencers, telegram groups, privates and open to the public and people trying to impact the changes we all need to see…and while I love this, it is ineffective.

The passion is amazing…diluting this throughout platforms and selective participation isn’t working.

We need to unite under one roof!

While I’d never thought that I’d be this involved and connected, 4 years ago…here I am.

Surrounded by amazing people who are also connected to other amazing people who share a lot of information by community. Just being a part of this community, makes me proud.

Here’s the thing…

You, nor I, have the time, finances or availability for travel that’s required to be a part of everything. I’ve already confessed my restrictions by way of finances so am certainly not going to hold you to any different account.

You should live your life…make family your first priority…save your rainy day cash for your rainy days.

But…if you can still be an active part of the community by way of a simple meet - when I can get these together, attend an event when I’m going to be there, or just simply read/share/take part in our townhalls, as they afford by time…this is exactly what I’m trying to accomplish.

You see…this is so important from me that I’ve walked away from a fair paycheque, with a reasonable company that required a small fraction of my skillsets…so that I could work on expanding my reach and extending information.

The funds that I’ve raised through Substack and Twitter/X have all been fed back into resources that I use to do this same thing. And yes…while substack does a great job at trying to get you to sign up as a paid sub…this was never my intent.

The support has always been appreciated - whether it be by paid sub, purchasing swag, my book on #chickensoup…the funds have gone directly to charity and to my availability in attending events…for the same reason.

I want to be a part of the changes that I’d like to see...and want to continue to support those in need.

Last evening, when I was hosting the stream, which may have left you out of…

And the reason for my untimely apology…

My phone was going bananas, both texts and calls.

&

When both my sister and father call on the same day, I know it’s only going to be bad news…and as it turned out, it was.

I’ve chatted about a few family members that I’d expected to not make Christmas 2024…sadly, my prophecy came true on one of them.

After a 3 hour stream and following with a number of phone calls with family, I was informed that cousin Big Yakk - Dale Yakiwchuk had passed, due to an aggressive cancer. To answer your questions, at best, I can, without confirmation to state a simple answer…

I don’t know for sure…but have strong suspicions, that the answer is “YES”.

So…

While grieving loss, accepting my technical inabilities, financial challenges and doing everything I can…will continue to fuck up the odd thing.

For this, you have my apology.

For trying to build this out, you have my commitment.

We’re all going through a lot right now and we’re all going to see tragedy.

And it’s never been more important that we continue to come together and be together.

I’m this committed…don’t have the same expectation on you…but ask one thing.

If you can be a part, please be a part.

I’ll do everything I can to make sure this keeps on, keeping on.

Past my loss of Cousin Darcy…and now through the name of Cousin Dale.

Thanks for your continued support.

