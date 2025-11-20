Take the 60 seconds and watch the whole video…and when you do, you begin to wonder, how much of this illicit drug operation was effectively bankrolled by taxpayers?

This footage is from the massive bust on Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory in southeastern Ontario.

We’re talking 180,000 plants worth over $200 million, plus 4 million cigarettes, weapons, and fully built-out production infrastructure.

But here’s where things get messy.

In 2022, the Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte received 300 acres of land and $30 million in “reconciliation measures,” alongside the usual federal grants and transfers.

And while no one is claiming a direct line between federal cash and this criminal operation, it strains credibility to pretend something of this scale with ten production sites, industrial water diversion from the Bay of Quinte, drawing down a local quarry, and a commercial operation worth who-knows-how-many millions, was quietly tucked away like some community secret.

And ironically speaking...given that every Trudeau-era “investment” - cricket farms, battery plants, green-tech fantasies, gender neutral rice - has faceplanted financially, this might be the only one with a real ROI…too bad none of it flowed back to Canadians in the form of taxes or public benefit.

So the real question remains...how much taxpayer-funded land, cash, and political blind-eyeing helped make this operation possible?

Followed with, how long was Ottawa willing to look away?

