I’ve been invited to both speak and into attendance with the Calgary UCP Lougheed Group and have to give them a huge ‘Thank You’ for their efforts.

MLA Eric Bouchard, wife Roxanne;

Roy B;

Darrel & Marilyn;

Gary S;

Randy K;

Ryan;

And their entire assembly of Conservatives who continue to be a part of the events, especially those who have not only patiently sat through my presentations, but continue to support me, despite the fact that I’m really not that good at any of this yet.

You see…these people have made me a part of their community, have taken on and are taking on some very difficult challenges in Alberta, welcome others to be a part of the information that they work to share with others and quite simply, blaze a trail for what I believe that our Members of Legislative Assembly and their boards, ought to be doing!

In past, from what I’ve seen…they were one of the only ones that got together to discuss the Alberta Pension Plan on the UCP side in Alberta, hosting a townhall, open to all…

In current, the ‘Injection of Truth’, townhall.

They’ve booked some amazing guests for this event…as well as have extended their invite to some of the prominent doctors on the “safe and effective” side, including - Not a Doctor - Loud Mouth, Liberal funded - Tim Caulfield to introduce counter evidence.

They could be a part of the discussion, but as we full well know, when they present their shoddy and unsubstantiated science, not only would there most likely be rotting vegetables and rotten eggs hurled at them…they’d lose support from the select few that even still follow their lunacy.

They shy away…

Who is afraid of the Truth?

Certainly not Eric, the Lougheed group, nor the medical professionals that are coming out to present:

THIS is going to be an amazing event.

I am proud to be a member in attendance…proud to promote the townhall…and want to encourage you to take part in the Live Streams that are still available - to show your support for the FIRST government endorsed event, that opens up the important conversations.

While I also have some things that I am working on in conjunction with this and other events…am not going to pollute this and make this a promotion about me…It’d really cheapen these mutual efforts…when this should absolutely be owned by them and their continued efforts.

However…what I’d like you to do is make sure that you see the banner at the bottom of this, for the Fresh and Local Market, who I also would like to extend a large ‘Thank You’ to them, in their support.

For those of you who aren’t subscribed to my substack, click on the image to link you to the market, for those of you who are…my apologies for this hitting you twice.

Hopefully…I’ll see you at the ‘Injection of Truth’, on Monday, if only via livestream.

