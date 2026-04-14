Many Canadians woke up this morning to a Liberal parliamentary majority that was not delivered by voters at the ballot box, but manufactured through a series of floor-crossings.

The architects of Canada’s current economic reality — record food inflation, doubled household costs, widespread food poverty affecting 35% of Canadians, and 2.2 million monthly food bank users — now face no meaningful opposition and hold unimpeded authority to double down on the very policies that produced this outcome.

This is not the result most Canadians voted for.

Watch today’s Big Picture to gain a sense of this reality:

Listen for today’s mentions and if you’d like to have a shout out of your own, visit HaverUplay.com…and for YakkStack Subscribers, make sure you get in on your own Shout Out!