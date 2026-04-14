A Manufactured Liberal Majority...
What's this going to look like?
Many Canadians woke up this morning to a Liberal parliamentary majority that was not delivered by voters at the ballot box, but manufactured through a series of floor-crossings.
The architects of Canada’s current economic reality — record food inflation, doubled household costs, widespread food poverty affecting 35% of Canadians, and 2.2 million monthly food bank users — now face no meaningful opposition and hold unimpeded authority to double down on the very policies that produced this outcome.
This is not the result most Canadians voted for.
Watch today’s Big Picture to gain a sense of this reality:
Listen for today’s mentions and if you’d like to have a shout out of your own, visit HaverUplay.com…and for YakkStack Subscribers, make sure you get in on your own Shout Out!
I am so angry about this. Carney used our own money to lure traitors over to his side. This should not be allowed but I understand that nobody, even the Conservatives, wanted to change the law to prevent this from happening. I also see that he is using our money to run tv advertisements about how great our country is doing and all of his big plans -- more lying and propaganda that most everyone is eating up.
During covid I realized that Canada as a nation is lost and now this just cements it. Nobody in my circle has woken up or is outraged so I don't see anything turning around.
I wonder how long it will take them to start censoring social media?