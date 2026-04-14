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Jlbcreation65's avatar
Jlbcreation65
12h

I am so angry about this. Carney used our own money to lure traitors over to his side. This should not be allowed but I understand that nobody, even the Conservatives, wanted to change the law to prevent this from happening. I also see that he is using our money to run tv advertisements about how great our country is doing and all of his big plans -- more lying and propaganda that most everyone is eating up.

During covid I realized that Canada as a nation is lost and now this just cements it. Nobody in my circle has woken up or is outraged so I don't see anything turning around.

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JJ88's avatar
JJ88
12h

I wonder how long it will take them to start censoring social media?

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