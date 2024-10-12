While Trudeau ditched Canadians, jetting off to Laos, avoiding the ash heap he’s created with the Canadian economy, healthcare system, housing… and following the shut down of Parliament due to the Green Slush Scam…

Even his fellow Liberal Party treasonists are raising the “Fuck Trudeau” flags.

And this follows my suggestion from a long time ago…where, I’d stated that the next time he leaves the country to commit more of our taxpayer money to globalist bullshit, we should just change the locks on his office and residence and put up a ‘Vacancy’ sign.

And even CBC is in panic mode…reporting that over 30 of the 153 Liberal MPs, have silently started coming together to kick his ass out of the House…or, at least as leader of the Liberal Party…

In February of this year I’d learned, through inside sources, that Trudeau already has another position lined up for when his leadership ends…and while I’d figured that he wouldn’t make it past summer, with the Liberal Party dropping in support, he’s not only continued to cling to his seat, but managed to make things even worse, for ALL Liberal MPs.

And now…given his most recent Seat Projection from last week, updates expected over this weekend, it’s easy to see why panic mode with Legacy Media and the Liberal Party ensues.

So, what does this mean for Trudeau?

Welp…he’s tanking in his own riding…

Where the longer he stays, the less support he’ll get…and, if he get’s punted, this will decline even faster.

And what does it mean for the Liberal Party?

In my opinion…it’s like this.

These chickenshit bastards are doing a silent coup…where, apparently, because Trudeau was left without WIFI on Airbus 330:

He’s oblivious to this takeback of the Liberal party…

Meaning…that even if they are successful, due to the silence on part of those who’ve organized and arranged this, their identity is completely unknown…

Had this been a crossing of the floor, during any of the Conservatives calling out for a Non-Confidence Vote…some of these people may have saved their political asses.

This is a Slight Chance - at best - but better than them continuing to show their disdain for Canada as a country and Canadians as a people, by continuing their unwavering support in Parliament behind the most corrupted government in the history of Canada.

I expect that polling over this weekend, won’t go well…

In addition to the BC Provincial Election - showing ZERO Liberal seats and a tight race of Conservatives vs Eby NDP, showing even less support for Woke Narratives by the granola eating tree huggers…

That efforts by the Liberal Party to save Pensions for them or their NDP supporters isn’t going to fair well.

If anything…we can hope for, at very least, a Prorogued Parliament until election…if they push intently enough with the threats from Bloc Leader - Yves-François Blanchet an early election.

All this will do is save Canadians from other Catastrophic and Lifelong additional taxation…but given the mess were in, not much by way of relief.

Maybe we see a decline in massive immigration - but this too is unlikely, given Liberal Commitments to the replacement of Canadians by economic migrants and seeing that their every promise of reduction on this front has lead to an increase of this very thing…

The Coup attempt by the Liberals is seemingly little more than rats fleeing a sinking ship, trying to save their own asses and not by way of representing what Canada needs.

And it’s too little, too late.

