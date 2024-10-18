Winter is rapidly approaching and despite all of the alarmist rhetoric about “Climate Change”, and every country warming twice as fast as every other country…

[Rolls Eyes]

Unfortunately, even if it was happening (and it absolutely isn’t), it’s still all controlled by the Sun and not happening fast enough.

Meaning?

Yup…temperatures are going to drop, snow is gunna fly and it’s not going to be as pleasant as the somewhat extended summer that we’ve felt, 20+ Celsius over the Canadian Thanksgiving Weekend.

Now…you gents could go out, drop down a Grand and a Half+, skip washing your hair and not shaving for a few days and look like this guy…scoring yourself a Canada Goose Parka:

Ladies can bust out a couple hundo for a pair of (F)Ugg Boots…

Or perhaps…

Given the cost of living increase, Christmas coming up soon, save yourself a few bones and do things on a more natural level.

Now…I’m not a huge proponent for supplements and you’d be hard pressed to guess this, given 2 back-to-back posts on supplements, for the simple reason being that a proper diet goes a lot better way to healthy living than you can get through supplements. However, there are some exceptions to the rules and given the affordability crisis in Canada and globally for that matter, hopefully you find something that you will find benefit in, from my thousands of hours of reading the most boring shit on the planet and reiterating it through my unique and unedited, latent in grammatical and punctuation errors, style of delivery.

Moving right along…

Have you ever heard or, if you are a parent or grandparent, realized that babies can’t shiver?

If not…they can’t.

Reason being…Shivering is a violent and horrific reaction to being cold that really isn’t healthy for infants - think, Shaken Baby Syndrome…and while you may realize that this is due to ‘baby fat’, this is really, only part of the explanation.

As infants, we contain to types of adipose tissue (fat).

White fat, which is stored energy…and brown fat (Brown Adipose Tissue - (BAT)).

Brown fat, while we still maintain partially as adults but in much lower quantities, is used for Energy Expenditure and specific to being cold, lends itself to Thermogenesis (keeping up core temperature) and most specifically for infants, a process known as ‘Non-Shivering Thermogenesis’. Our brains and development as adults are a lot less sensitive than those who are only spending their first years outside of the womb.

So…where do you get more of this ‘Brown Fat’ from?

Hold on…it’s not this easy.

Body adaptation through prolonged exposure to cold climates, will help your body increase the amount of Brown Adipose Tissue - and is more able to regulate energy expenditure.

Notice how your FedEx guy still wears shorts in the winter?

Like that…

However…if you’d choose not to take up a career in the delivery services or outdoor work environments that would allow for this…there is a simple HACK, that can get you here quicker, with a lot less suffering.

[HMB has Entered the Chat]

For simplicity, HMB is the acronym for β-Hydroxy β-methylbutyric acid…and now you know why…it’s a lot easier to say HMB than to say, Beta Hydroxy Beta Methylbutyric Acid.

HMB is a Natural substance that your body produces when it breaks down the Amino Acid - Leucine. If you are an athlete, intent on building muscles, you are already familiar with Leucine as being one of your Branched Chain Amino Acids (BCAAs).

If you are not…Leucine is one of the amino acids that you already consume when you eat Salmon, Chickpeas, Brown Rice, Eggs, Nuts and Beef…

As your body breaks down the above Leucine containing foods, HMB is a derivative or biproduct that works in a similar way as Brown Fat - being activated in response to Cold Exposure by generating heat from what you’ve consumed or by burning energy from your existing White Fat Stores (your beer belly).

But because you’ve managed to accumulate a muffin top, it means that you’ve probably consumed a few too many calories, not enough Beef and offset your discomfort of being cold by looking like a sherpa, during the winter months…

It’s okay, man.

Nobody is perfect and this isn’t about how you look…

HOWEVER…As an added bonus of being a derivative of an amino acid that helps build muscles (think BCAAs), it still maintains this property as well.

Let’s pack this all in a little tighter…the Tl;dr version.

Supplementation of HMB, increases your ability to burn fat more effectively, while helping to either build or maintain your muscle mass. As it assists in the Thermogenic process, will allow your body to not go through the violent and uncomfortable process of shivering and allow you to feel cold, while being more comfortable in the cold.

HMB, like Creatine that I’d just talked about →HERE, comes as a white powder, that is odorless, colorless and doesn’t change the flavor of what you add it to. Given the amounts that you should consume for full-effect, about a teaspoon per day, is more cost effective in buying as a bulk powder and adding it to fluids that you consume.

Me, personally…I add this to the same cup of coffee that I have my creatine in - to not only maintain my immune system but with the HMB, to also reduce my suffering while out shoveling the snow.

Cool, hey?

