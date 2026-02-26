Some of you have been sharing this series on the nine-question referendum, and for that I’m genuinely grateful. As you can probably tell, I’ve put a lot of myself into this work and the subject matters to me deeply.

The honest problem is that I talk too much. The series is long, it lives behind links, and it assumes everyone you want to share it with has the time, the data connection, and the patience to read all of these articles in sequence before a conversation can even begin.

So I’ve fixed that.

Everything in this series has been distilled into a printable guide. The context, the methodology, the nine questions with the leading questions behind each one, and where it all leads. Clean, portable, and free to use.

Take it with you as a petition campaigner working doors, roadside signing stations and community events. Use it as an event organizer who wants something people can hold in their hands. Share it with someone in your life who has been struggling to sort through what this referendum is actually asking. Or just keep one for yourself if you’re still working through it.

Print as many as you need. Pass them on freely. This was built to travel.

Click the link below for your copy and thank you again for all of your support on this series.

Referendum Guide R1 183KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Leave a comment