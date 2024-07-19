So…apparently this happened overnight and is causing absolute chaos…

Windows based computers take the latest updates and…

They get caught in reboot loop and cannot be fixed by most users…

For security reasons…with most corporations, they are reliant on IT teams being specialists and smarter than your average user…of this, I do not dispute. Problem is, without the average user being able to login as an Admin on their computers, they can’t fix this issue.

This has been estimated to impact around a Billion Computers world wide, even crashing systems at airports:

And grocery stores…

With no telling how deep of things will actually impact.

As a lot of companies have employees across countries and around the planet, getting all effected devices sent back into IT could extend this issue past days, into weeks if not months before this is all sorted…and then what of the costs of this, to these businesses and employees?

Proverbial Shit will be raining hard onto Proverbial Fans…

Will this impact banking systems?

Governments?

Hospitals?

Is this a potential time for more nefarity to ensue?

For Months, us tinfoiled hatted folk have been concerned about central bank digital currency (CBDC)…and have watched as stores like London Drugs, Safeway and even Federated Coops being attacked with ransomware…inside of the US, if memory serves, there were state-wide hospital closures as well…

Where your personal information was in the hands of…welp…

People who you’d most likely never want to have your information to begin with…

And now, perhaps something as small as a keystroke error has created global device turmoil.

We are now going to learn what mass integration of mechanized can look like…as we only truly begin to see the power of AI - something that could take things far beyond our control.

What can this look like?

Remember back to every Zombie movie that you’d ever watched?

And how the main trigger for these zombie apocalypses were the introduction of a cure like substance being introduced to the masses…

And then when CONVID hit…everybody lined up to be a lab rat for experimental treatments?

Now…think of every apocalyptic movie that functions around AI systems and robots…

And then think of where we are now…

And what is happening.

Holy Smokes!

