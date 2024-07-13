For over 3 years, PHAC has updated their Vaccination Status updates…starting with daily and moving to weekly…but for the last several months, have refused to update this page. COVID-19 vaccination: Vaccination coverage

Reason being…they’ve seen that Canadians have twigged onto the fact that something just wasn’t right about the narrative…much the same reason that they’ve also stopped talking about the dangers of CONVID and transitioned into other manufactured crisis’s…

How they decided to update this now, by my speculation…is through site-traffic. Number of hits on this single page being low enough that they’d probably figured that nobody would really catch on…

But I did…

And here’s what it shows…

As of their latest July 12th update, only 4% of Canadians have been vaccinated - as per recommendations.

Meaning 96% of Canadians won’t be getting these jabs anymore.

These recommendations range between 3 and 6 months for updating your jabs and this would set the time period throughout respiratory virus season…winter.

The most up-to-date jab was created for XBB.1.5 and by the time that it was released in September of 2023…not a lot of people were lining up for this version. A lot because they’ve stopped believing in the narrative that COVID was a mass population killer…some because they’ve come to realize that the vaccines do not stop transmission, hospitalization nor mortality from COVID…and some that just realized that there’s no point in taking a jab for a variant that made up less than 5% of the cases, in Canada, by the time it was released.

XBB.1.5 has been extinct from the reporting since January of this year:

So, if you think about it…how often will people take an expired coupon and still try to get a discount on items with it?

Apparently, in Canada…only about 4% of the time.

Realistically speaking…if expired jabs worked, why’d they create newer versions to begin with?

Here’s the problem with these conversations dying down…

In Canada, the latest statistics, current to June 29th, show that there have been 2145 CONVID associated mortalities:

Issues being…

Is PCR Testing actually still being done? What cycle thresholds are being used? What is the vaccination status of these people who are dying? (I think we all know) And most importantly…if people are still dying from CONVID associated mortality, what is Health Canada doing to Mitigate these deaths?

From the very beginning of this con, we’d known the names, addresses, phone numbers of all high risk people, through their Health Care Records. The entire country was locked down, businesses shut, economy decimated…families were torn apart, people were restricted from travel, people refused entry and service based on their jabby status…children refused from extracurricular activities and sports, secondary education - even in cases of remote learning, summer camps, affordable tutoring options and before & after care programs.

People lost their jobs, their careers, their pensions…spent through their life savings and lost their homes…

And now that the the True Fringe Minority - the up-to-date jabbies only make up 4% of the population and 96% have come into the realization that they’ve been duped for the last 4 years…

While we offer ZERO protection to the highest risk people…

I think it’s time we start having some of these real conversations.

Accepting that they’ve been duped, isn’t enough. They need to be as mad as the rest of us have been, since this all began!

