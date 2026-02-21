Yakk Stack

Bonnie Matheson
20h

Well said Sheldon. Danielle Smith is following through on her promises to albertans . Most politicians can't remember their campaign lies ..

The opposers have much to loose as they are deeply involved in all the bad stuff . Kenny. Well he's just a WEF looser. Always has been. Always will be .

Canada has never had a good govt body or we would have flourished as a country. Decades ago. But every politician sells our country short. They are too busy beating their own drums and inflating their bank accounts. The govt has never done anything to promote our county ever!

When one sovereign province( quebec) dictates and controls the politicians. That explains everything

Circus
17h

Interesting perspective. There may be some substance to that proposed strategy, but it remains to be seen. That is the issue with politicking - you can speak in generalities, but hold specifics and tactics close so as not to share your actual plans for opponents to criticize.

But riddle me this Batman - none of these are new concerns or grievances - why hasn't the UCP acted on any of those 9 items? Alberta citizens raised these in 2019 with Jason Kenney and his Fair Deal Charade, then Danielle did the same in 2025 with the Alberta Next Panel.

And what has the UCP done about any of these - nothing. When you keep asking people the same questions, and they keep providing you the same response, sooner rather than later they start assuming they are dealing with a government that is either a) incompetent, or b) corrupt and malicious.

Talk is cheap. Action creates direction and demonstrates leadership. Kicking the proverbial can down the road for 7 years certainly does not confirm leadership, or confidence.

I'll grant you that while some have lost their minds over the additional questions, others remain disconnected from reality and no amount of questions, smelling salts, or government provided narcotics is going to wake them up. People have been lulled into a coddled coma of government subsidies and double-speak, fully expecting everything to just keep humming along. The alarm is ringing, but they're all fumbling for the snooze button and a bit more daydreaming.

For those interested, links to all the talking your government has done since 2019:

Fair Deal Panel: https://open.alberta.ca/publications/fair-deal-panel-report-to-government

Alberta Next Panel: https://open.alberta.ca/publications/alberta-next-panel-recommendations

Still no action or leadership.

