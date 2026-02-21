Nobody follows me to get the same bullshit they can read on X or CBC...

And I’m not saying that I’m a leading voice in anything...

However, I always try to lend a unique perspective to situations that make things make more sense...and while I may not always be correct, more often than not, I am Not Wrong!

I’m going to blend some personal experience into this so you get my full perspective on what I’m about to lay down here.

Premier Smith came out with an announcement for a referendum built around nine questions she’d like to hear Albertans weigh in on directly. Which, by the way, is what democracy actually looks like.

And the separation movement promptly lost its collective mind.

“Muddying the waters!” “Confusing the issue!” “She’s diluting the vote!”

Look, I get the reaction. When you’ve been fighting for one thing, one question, one shot at the big ask, seeing nine questions dropped into the mix can feel like someone just showed up to your knife fight with a Swiss Army toolkit. Frustrating. Absolutely.

But here’s the uncomfortable truth, I think they’re all wrong.

And I’m going to explain why using something that has nothing to do with politics, and everything to do with how human beings actually make decisions.

Walk Into Any Mall in Canada...

You know what happens the second you step foot into a retail store?

Some poor soul making minimum wage materializes out of nowhere and hits you with the single worst sales question ever invented: “Can I help you find anything today?”

And without even thinking, trained, Pavlovian, automatic, you fire back, “No thanks, just looking.”

Done. Conversation over. Sale dead on arrival.

Every sales trainer, every marketing consultant, every business book written in the last 40 years has spent considerable time and ink trying to kill that question. Because a single yes/no question, especially one that leads with the big ask, almost always gets you a “No”.

So what do the good ones do instead?

They walk you through a series of questions where the answer is almost always yes. “Is this for you or a gift?” “Looking for something casual or more formal?” “Have you tried this brand before?”

By the time you’ve answered four or five of those, you’ve already convinced yourself. The salesperson didn’t sell you anything. You sold yourself. And when they finally ask “Want me to grab your size?” It doesn’t feel like pressure.

It feels inevitable.

That’s not manipulation. That’s strategy. And it works every single time.

Now apply that exact framework to what Smith just put on the table, and suddenly what looks like “muddying the waters” starts looking a hell of a lot more like precision engineering.

Normally in politics, you get nine solid reasons to vote for something with one poison pill buried inside that nobody can stomach, but everyone votes for anyway because the good outweighs the bad, or because it’s useful for slaying dissenters later. That’s the old game.

This isn’t that.

These nine questions aren’t filler and they aren’t distractions. They’re grievances, they’re reminders, they’re points of shared frustration that every Albertan who’s been paying attention already feels in their gut. Each one is built to get a yes. Yes to being tired of federal overreach, yes to being treated like an ATM, yes to watching our economy get strangled by decisions made thousands of kilometres away by people who’ve never set foot on a worksite in their lives.

And after nine yeses, the tenth question...

Do you agree that the Province of Alberta should cease to be part of Canada to become an independent state?

...doesn’t feel radical anymore. It feels like the logical next step.

That’s not meant to create confusion, in my opinion…it’s building a pathway in the same way that all marketing professionals would see as strategy.

Here’s what the Premier has actually done.

First, she guaranteed a referendum. Full stop. Every Albertan who’s been screaming for a vote on our future now has a mechanism on the table. That’s not symbolic, it’s a part of the structured path.

Second, she lowered the barriers to citizen initiatives by cutting the number of signatures required and increasing the time to gather them. She didn’t have to do that. She did it anyway, and she’s done it while publicly defending citizen initiatives as a fundamental expression of democratic voice, including the recall petitions launched against her own government. She’s not just saying the quiet part loud, she’s building the plumbing to back it up.

Third, she anchored this referendum in the exact issues that have fueled Alberta’s frustration for years. This isn’t a random collection of questions. It’s a pathway. Every step forward is a yes, and every yes brings the tenth question closer to feeling like common sense.

From my personal perspective…

Last year, running for city council, I hit a wall that a lot of people in activism eventually hit, and it’s a different wall than the one you run into behind a keyboard.

Online, you’re talking to your people, your tribe, the ones who already get it.

When you’re running for office, municipal, provincial, federal, doesn’t matter…you have to be representative of people whose opinions disgust you, people you wouldn’t share a beer with, people who would cancel you publicly and quietly expect you to fix their streetlight. It forces a perspective on you that’s hard to explain until you’ve been through it.

Premier Smith governs all of Alberta. Not just the independence crowd, not just the UCP base, all of it. There are Albertans who still think equalization is fair, who think Ottawa isn’t that bad, who aren’t ready to blow up Confederation tomorrow morning.

If she leads with the separation question first, she loses half the room before the conversation even starts.

So thats why she’s not leading with it…she’s building up to it.

On federal math and the reality of the situation…

Let’s just talk about the arithmetic here, because this is where a lot of people in the movement are still kidding themselves.

Even Pierre Poilievre, the man who’s supposed to be our guy, still supports equalization, still supports robbing Albertans to buy Eastern Canadian votes, because he mathematically cannot win a federal election without Ontario and Quebec. That’s the simple math that we all know.

We cannot outvote Eastern Canada. We never could, we never will.

The tribal loyalty people have to their federal team runs as deep as Flames and Oilers fans, no matter how bad the season gets and no matter how far down the standings their squad sits. They are not switching jerseys.

Trudeau won on “Unshackle the Scientists” and “Legalize Marijuana,” and then spent a decade burning the country down with both hands while the East kept cheering. A lot of us saw behind the curtain. Some of us even remember when Trudeau Senior ran this country into the ground the first time around.

It’s politics. It always has been.

Which is exactly why this referendum structure matters. It reframes the conversation provincially. It asks Albertans to define what they believe first, and only then asks what they’re prepared to do about it.

This is the Long Game.

Movements fail when they demand the final question before people have walked the path.

Premier Smith is playing the long game. Nine questions, nine shared affirmations, nine steps forward, and then when the moment comes, the tenth question won’t feel like a leap. It’ll feel like the natural conclusion of a conversation Albertans have been having with themselves the whole time.

The independence movement shouldn’t be panicking right now. It should continue to do what it’s doing and finish preparing.

Because the tenth question is coming and so that when it does, it won’t land in chaos.

It’ll land in momentum.

Here’s where we level up.

I’m fine if you want to disagree with my opinion here but it really isn’t going to change the October 19th Referendum…so you can either use my thought process and the gift that the premier has given, or you can continue to be angry and distracted by it.



My process leads to success.

Alternatives lead to anger, frustration and like we see with all conservative movements - a fracturing of the commonality.

Let’s be smart about this because the one thing that I haven’t mentioned yet…The Premier will face a Leadership Review only one month following the referendum at the AGM in Calgary.

Do you really think she’s come this far and thrown this all together, where timing of the referendum is a single month before she’s reapplying for her job?

Give her some credit here, friends.

