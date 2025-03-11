Trudeau’s last day as the Canadian Prime Minister should have been the largest party that Canada has ever seen.

But sadly, this was completely hampered by the installation of Mark Carney as the now Prime-Minister-Designate of Canada.

We don’t need to talk about how we all knew this was going to happen, before Trudeau stepped aside…we don’t even need to discuss the rampant voter fraud from this leadership campaign, where 2/3rds of the registered voters were tossed aside.

We don’t need to discuss that the Liberal Leadership Hopefuls ran on a Conservative Platform of being pro-pipeline (which will still be left up to the voice of Quebec as a resounding ‘NO’) and removing the carbon tax which none of them actually would have.

Even Carney’s plan, is a 2 pronged approach…

“Industrial Carbon Pricing” - a tax on producers. “Carbon Border Adjustment” - which is a tariff on all goods that come into Canada from countries that don’t have Carbon Taxes of their own. Considering that the bulk of our goods come from China and the United States…this will most likely cost us MORE than what the current tax is…and without that pittance of Carbon Tax Rebate Cheques.

And on his way out…Former Prime Minister of Canada, grabbed ahold of his chair from parliament, claiming ‘DIBS’, as yet another in the long list of final - Middle Fingers - he holds up to Canada and Canadians.

What a total asshole.

Now…I’m not supposed to say that word, given my campaign for City Council…but I don’t care. Anybody who would disagree with me on this and be offended…was never going to vote for me anyways.

Moving right along.

Trudeau had just committed another $5 Billion to the Ukraine - stating that these are holdings from Russia…when in fact, no such holdings exist and this will all be borrowed money that taxpayers have to give back with disgustingly high interest rates.

In addition to this, Liberal Minister Hussen just gave away $272.1 Million more - Today - to Bangladesh and the Indo-Pacific region:

For this nonsense:

Intersectional Democratic Spaces in Bangladesh

Gender-Responsive and Inclusive Education

Community Resilience through Locally-led Inclusive Adaptation

How, you may ask…while Parliament has been completely SHUT DOWN since September of Last Year, are they still doing this?

Welp…prorogation paused parliamentary oversight but did not halt government operations, foreign aid disbursements likely continued under existing frameworks.

And through these “existing frameworks”, through Global Affairs Canada, the Canadian version of USAID, this $272.1 Million is gross…but in actuality, they’ve given away around $600 Million per month, while Canadians have had No Acting Government.

Which…should make you a little hostile, until you realize that for almost 6 Months, we’ve been paying 338 of these people to NOT work at approximately $250k/yr or $21k/month…

338x6x$21,000 = $42.6 Million!

That’s right.

While these people have done nothing for Canada and Canadians.

They Collected $42.6 Million…

While Giving away, $8.3 Billion.

While being poised for ANOTHER RAISE in 3 short weeks.

Now…we all get that Civil Servants need to continue their jobs, despite our elected officials not doing theirs…(except Oversight)

Calculating this and other expenditures would most likely drive you to drink…and I don’t want to do that to you, this early in the week.

So…let’s just leave off with the hostility of knowing that your money is still flying out the door while Canadians are going insolvent and losing their homes at record paces, can’t afford to heat their homes nor eat 3 squares/day…while these guys have taken a half a year off!

Because we know…we haven’t actually hit bottom yet, right?

