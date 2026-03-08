A new poll dropped over this last week telling us that 80% of Canadians oppose Alberta separation.

Eighty percent.

I’ve been staring at that number and I keep asking myself the same question. Who are these people?

Because I’d really like to meet them.

I’d like to sit down with this 80% and ask them point blank how things are going because I’m at a loss as to who they are and why they’d think this way.

Seriously…who might be in that 80%.

Are they the students?

The ones grinding through college and university, taking on debt that will follow them for a decade, while Mark Carney just signed off on $100 million in funding for international students?

Canadian kids paying full freight while Ottawa rolls out the welcome mat with their money.

Those students.

Are they the 80%?

Are they the elderly?

The seniors who just watched this government write a billion dollar cheque for healthcare benefits to people who don’t qualify to immigrate to Canada in the first place. Rejected. Can’t come in. But here’s a billion dollars worth of healthcare on your way out the door. Meanwhile six million Canadians cannot find a family doctor. Six million. And the benefits being handed to these rejected applicants exceed what the average Canadian receives. Those seniors watching that happen…are they the 80%?

Are they the people in British Columbia?

The ones in Greater Vancouver watching court rulings rewrite the ownership of the land under their homes and businesses. Property they bought in good faith. Mortgaged. Built equity in. Now sitting under a legal cloud that is making banks nervous and investors run.

A trailer park just got evicted.

A hotel deal collapsed from $10 million to $5 million overnight.

Banks are refusing financing and mortgage renewals.

Are those British Columbians in the 80%?

Are they the people mortgaging their groceries?

More than half of Canadians are now carrying debt just to eat.

Not to travel.

Not to renovate.

To buy food.

Are those people waving the flag for national unity?

Are they the three million Canadians standing in food bank lines?

Three million people. In this country. In 2026. Lining up because they cannot afford to feed themselves or their families.

Three million.

Are they thrilled about the national project?

Are they the parents of the 30% of Canadian children living with food insecurity?

Nearly one in three Canadian kids going to school hungry or close to it. Parents lying awake doing math that doesn’t work.

Are they the ones telling Alberta to stay?

Are they the 450 Canadians going insolvent every single day?

Not every month.

Every day.

People losing everything.

Businesses folding.

Families starting over from zero.

450 per day.

Are those people in the 80% defending the status quo?

Are they the victims of violent crime?

The ones who watched a repeat offender walk out of court and back into their neighbourhood because a system that stopped taking public safety seriously a long time ago put a revolving door on it. Are they the ones who need Alberta to stay?

So I ask again…Who is this 80%?

Because I think they either don’t exist and the media is lying to us…or the media is doing such a fantastic job at lying to these people that they think their case is isolated and that we live in the same Canada that’s always been here.

It’s only them that can’t afford their insurance anymore.

It’s only them without a doctor.

It’s only them who have a child that can’t find a job.

It’s only them losing their home.

It’s only them losing their business.

It’s only them that can’t afford groceries for themselves and their family.

It’s only their car that got stolen. Their home broken into. Their business robbed. Their child in a classroom of 45.

It’s only them that wants to live in a safe community.

It’s only them that believe that their money should be fixing potholes not buying rainbow flags.

It’s only them that oppose subsidizing free narcotics for addicts when they have to skip meals.

It’s only them who believe the government should be held accountable.

And it’s only them that don’t believe this is happening.

It’s only them that notice news stories everyday where a “New Canadian” just collided with another vehicle on the highway, wiping out a person, their family or a busload of children.

It’s only them that don’t qualify for child care subsidies. Grocery subsidies. One time top-ups.

It’s only them that opted for a ‘Secret Santa’ last Christmas because they couldn’t afford groceries never mind presents.

It’s only them that now live as the only household on their block that maintains their yard and shovels their walks.

It’s only them that will have another staycation, for the 6th year running, while their neighbors - new to Canada, take their 3rd trip back to the home country they are a refugee from.

It’s only them that are afraid to ride on public transport.

It’s only them who’ve lived into their retirement watching their nest egg evaporate faster than it should have, being afraid of leaving their homes, trying to get medical care and pondering eating cat food once in a while - it’s nutritionally balanced and more economical than buying groceries.

And it’s only probably only them, that will get in line to be the 100,000th person to opt for Medically Assisted Suicide because they feel ashamed of any or all of the above.

And then there is this fucking guy:

Perpetuating the lie.

After watching Canada being decimated for the 11th year running.

After watching our GDP dissolve - the only thing propping it up is leveraging government jobs against our actual earnings.

After seeing back-to-back months of the Highest Food inflation in the G7.

After watching 11 MPs - identified by CSIS - remain on the government payroll, while never being identified.

After watching $25.5 Billion Taxpayer Dollars given to the Ukraine in a war they can never win, that will never be over and where there is absolutely no tracking on where this money went.

After watching a Larger budget roll out and then being blown through, that took down the previous Liberal Government.

After watching our His New PM spend $772,000 on in-flight catering and hotels.

After watching the middle class dissolve.

Yeah.

I want to know who these 80% of Canadians that don’t think we should separate.

I want to know who actually supports any of this, besides the moron above…and more importantly - WHY?

Because everything these supposed 80% support, is every reason that I see as another reason for Alberta to not only leave the confederacy, but build large walls around our province and lock these motherfuckers out, when we do!

