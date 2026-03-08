Yakk Stack

Yakk Stack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Catherine Dee's avatar
Catherine Dee
2d

It has to be a bullshit poll and the government (our money) is paying them to create and perpetuate the lies. Alberta does NOT need Canada but Canada needs Alberta.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Anthony James Hall's avatar
Anthony James Hall
2dEdited

We should talk in terms of Alberta Independence, not separation. The use of "separation" in this context is meant to create a negative image of our project.

Reply
Share
1 reply
36 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sheldon Yakiwchuk · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture