As the fourth group of “clinicians, scientists, public heath “experts”, and medical associations call for the dismissal of the Alberta Taskforce Report to be dismissed…I think this looks like an opportunity.

And I want to bust this out for a full understanding of what we’re looking at here.

“It’s Anti-Science and Anti-Evidence”, screeched the Alberta Medical Association, the Canadian Medical Association, The Edmonton Zone Medical Staff Association…Timothy - not a doctor - Caulfield and 60+ of his CONVID sham based friends…which includes “Dr.” Duane Bratt:

These are the people who demanded and supported this lunacy on being vaccinated:

Unless you are jabbed, you cannot:

Visit elderly family members in Long-Term Care facilities;

Play recreational sports;

Partake in sitting in a food-court or fast-food establishment;

Go to sporting events, concerts;

Public travel on planes, trains and boats;

Only had your children allowed to attend summer camps;

Stay in hotels;

Keep your job;

Collect EI if you were fired for not being vaccinated;

LEAVE THE COUNTRY - you were held HOSTAGE!

Cross Provincial Borders;

Attend secondary education facilities - collages and universities;

Because…their jabs were so protective against CONVID, that they only needed to worry about people who never took the CONVID Jabs.

These same people even tried to convince you that the unvaccinated have a higher risk of traffic accidents:

This totally sounds like it’s not only based, but steeped in the highest quality of analysis that “the $cience” can offer, right?

These same people told you that you’d be safer, prior to the jabs, if you wore a mask:

While you were alone in driving your car;

On a Video Conference or Zoom Call;

Working alone from home;

Walking into a restaurant, but not when sitting down and eating;

Being a passenger on a commercial flight, unless you were eating;

Walking through a shopping mall, unless you were sipping a beverage;

??Swimming??;

Playing an aerophone musical instrument;

Walking outside in the warm and cold;

Engaging in physical activity at all levels;

Sleeping next to your partner, who may have had the sniffles.

Despite initially telling you that Masks do Not Prevent CONVID…which is what was exactly printed onside of the boxes of masks that you bought, to keep you safe from CONVID.

Because all of this is really $ciency as well as:

Closing down businesses by deeming them, “non-essential”;

Closing down gyms but not fast-food chains, liquor stores, casinos and peeler bars;

Ignoring and downplaying the benefits of Natural Immunity;

Restricting children from playing at parks;

Arresting and threatening to taser youth from outdoor skating;

Arresting or fining people because they were alone on a beach; In their car, with a passenger that lived at a different address; Had somebody visit them in their home; Got together for a family celebration; Graduation; Funeral; Birthday Party; Religious or significant calendar event; Kept their business open out of desperation; or Because none of this ever made sense; Feeding Homeless People; Attending Church or religious events;



They have divided and destroyed life long friendships, family connections, communities…

They have destroyed workplace relationships…

Bankrupted business; &

People;

Stolen away pension, medical benefits and Employment Insurance;

Watched as people lost their savings, retirement and investments;

View, as people:

Take on drug addiction to escape reality;

Promote safe injection sites to foster this destruction;

Cities and communities become Hellscapes;

Step over lifeless bodies in public streets;

Aren’t discouraged by needles, and drug paraphernalia are left in public; Are okay with your child witnessing this; Being exposed to this; &

Tell you that you are not compassionate if you don’t support this;

Drive for your hard earned money to pay for this, through “Safe Supply”;

Watch as your parks, playgrounds, streets and communities turn into hellscapes of addictions;

Ignoring the situation that they’ve created;

Promote MORE of this, by your hard earned money being taxed to pay for it all;

You absolutely should hate these people…

With every fiber of your being…

And they full well know this and because of this very reason, they are opposed to being exposed for their crimes against humanity in ALL OF THIS.

However…

They’ve seemingly extended an Olive Branch, through Timothy Caulfield and Duane Bratt…

That says this:

We are committed to offering evidence-based insights to support informed decision-making. We are deeply invested in the health and well-being of our fellow Albertans and passionate about helping our communities. We are dedicated to ensuring the best outcomes for our entire population.

So…I’m reaching out to the organizers of the Injection of Truth, to see if Tim, Duane and their 60+ friends could be invited out to attend and speak to their commitment to offering evidence-based insights, in their numerous failings.

And you full well know…

I’ll be providing information and due diligence on every one of them…attending the event and be at the ready for their “evidence-based insights”…

Because…I’ve waited 5 years for this conversation…

And, like you, am totally looking forward to it!

