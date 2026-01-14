At this point, you have to realize that pretty much everything you read, hear and see - presented by legacy media is a part of a PSYOP, given the chronic narratives driven around imaginary places, races, genders and “existential crises”…

Palestine, does not exist; meaning;

Palestinian is Not a Race;

There are only 2 Genders;

The climate has always changed and will continue to change, forever;

Cow flatulence is not driving this;

Carbon is plant food;

We will not run out of oil or water;

Xenophobia and Islamophobia were created to get you to accept rampant and unsustainable immigration;

There isn’t a shortage of housing, there’s just too many people now;

Affordable housing isn’t “what people can afford”, it is “fully subsidized and socialized housing”;

Canada’s financial issues aren’t improved by Trump tariffs, but they also weren’t caused by them;

We cannot replace our largest trade partner with people who produce things more cost effective and efficiently than we can and do;

Taxes do not make business and industry more competitive; and equally,

You cannot tax a country into prosperity;

China are not the good guys;

Jail and incarceration ARE deterrent and DO keep people safe;

Diversity is NOT a strength;

Socialism will NEVER work;

And this is the apparent result of all of the above:

Or is it?

This story was just released, again, a couple of days ago, by Global News…probably a few others in the mix…

And if it sounds familiar, that’s because it is.

If you paste this into google: "Canadians $200 away from being insolvent site:

You’ll get some iteration of the following:

Dating back to 2017…as in, it wasn’t a thing before 2017 or was never tracked.

And this is kind of a strange metric, initiated by a Liberal Government that claims it’s lifting people out of poverty, isn’t it?

What sense of Pride or Accomplishment comes to a nation when you are showing as high as 52% of the population of your country are a couple of brownies away from drowning?

Now…

This polling is run by Ipsos - which is a privately traded company, that is between 40-57% owned by:

Vanguard (e.g., Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund).

BlackRock.

Fidelity.

Others such as Mawer Investment Management, Amundi Asset Management, and Goldman Sachs funds.

(I know, strange to not see Brookfield listed here, hey?)

Ipsos generates over €2 billion annually, from contracts with from governments and media (also funded by the government), in addition to other corporations and organizations.

And if none of this seems above water to you…I can assure you that you are Not Alone.

Because one thing, I’m sure we are all wondering is…

How is it even possible, with the cost of living increases in Canada since 2017 - first report stating that over half of Canadians are $200 away from insolvency (or cannot pay their bills) - that all of these people have survived going bankrupt?

Housing costs have doubled.

Food prices have doubled.

Wages have stagnated…

Toronto’s homeless population has exploded to 85,000 people…

Trudeau Towns are in every major city and have begun populating smaller municipalities and small towns.

I get it that a lot of people have completely lost their footing…where the last year end reporting on insolvency for the 12-month period ending September 30, 2025 was 139,335 consumer insolvencies.

That’s 11,611 people per month or 382 people per day.

And yet…no civil war.

Why is that?

We’ve actually normalized poverty and insolvency…and it’s done through government funding on a report funded by taxpayer dollars - through the government and government funded legacy media - driving the narrative.

But why?

This is the big question…and while I may not have the answer to it, we can all speculate that the Core Messages would Drive the underlying PSYOP messaging:

“The System Is Failing You”;

“You Need Help—Now”;

“Change Is Inevitable (and We Control It)”…

Using fear as a Mobilizer…

They tell you that corporations are bad and taking advantage of you.

They tell you that the Government loves you and is going to make everything better…

And that the only answer to this is…

