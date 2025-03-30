I’ve taken a couple of posts to show how bad the situation in Canada actually is…compiling data from various sources…

35% of the population insolvent;

250,000 Businesses Closed;

1/4 Canadians missing meals; where,

2 Million of them are children;

2 Million relying on food banks;

Food bank donation hampers being watched by paid security;

Tent cities popping up and growing in major cities;

But still never got an idea of how many people were on the streets in Canada.

In 2023 - the Liberal government, because of an affordable housing shortage, created by shrinking supply, due to mass and unsustainable immigration committed to spending $4 Billion on what they call the Housing Accelerator Fund.

Densification is the call of the day, where Edmonton introduced this as 15 Minute Cities, Calgary through a Blanket Rezoning Bylaw - adding population to communities with failing infrastructure that towers over and eclipses neighboring houses, creates traffic and parking nightmares, strips homeowners of their property value and privacy…

And how much has this helped the market?

It hasn’t. Simply put, given the economic situation in Canada by high interest rates and these super-dwellings crammed into communities that turn out to be unaffordable…Canada housing starts have been down Year over Year since this program began seeing only some months with a spike in growth:

The inflated prices of real estate in the condos market in the GTO is collapsing…people losing their investment because they can’t afford the increased interest on their mortgage payments and having to sell for 10s of thousands of dollars less than they purchased, impacting their credit…where they’ll walk into a rental that costs slightly less, only to still have to pay the mortgage out on property they’d sold to escape a financial burden that no longer fit their budget.

Mortgage delinquency in Canada in 2023 rose almost 100% across Canada, seeing the highest rates in Ontario and BC - 135% and 62% - respectively.

And with rental prices also driven by interest rate hikes…in an inflated market…where Liberals planned to increase capital gains on secondary properties, created a surge in market sales…into a dry market, toppling values.

As Blackrock has uncovered, that this increased the number of people who require public shelter - not including the tent cities - growing by 12% in a single year - 2022-2023 - seeing an increase from 105,655 to 118,329.

Imagine that…an increase of 13k Canadians needed shelter because of the reckless policies created by a coalition government…

Where…those who are still working and paying taxes are seeing $561 Million of their hard earned funds - money that feeds their families and heats their homes - going towards supporting this situation.

Of course we are all compassionate to the situation…but this compassion has been weaponized to the point where you aren’t allowed to be selfish in wanting to keep more of your own paycheque to pay off your increased costs of living…because the people who created this situation will shout you down for being selfish…call you a NIMBY if you don’t want a tower built in a lot once designated as a single family dwelling lot.

This 12% increase was from 2022-2023…but the rate of insolvency has only continued to rise. Large retailers like the Hudson’s Bay company, Canadian Tire - Atmosphere, Peavy Mart closing their doors - thousands of jobs are being lost, where temporary foreign workers are filling these spaces for lower wage expectations.

Generational communal living conditions from other countries are being employed…children being forced to move in or stay living with their parents and elderly parents being forced to move back in with their children…

Canada rapidly approaching a 3 world(ish) situation, while the topics of conversation are more focused on Climate Alarmism, Tariffs that will worsen this situation - but never created it, Globalism - where the rampant left have seemingly lost the plot on why they used to hate Nationalism - with their war cries being, “Team Canada”…

The federal election in just under 1 month from today will not have an immediate impact on all of this. The momentum has grown too great for this downward spiral to brought to a sudden halt and we’ve already crashed through bottom.

Things are literally this bad, while we are only fed bits and pieces…

More Canadians are waking up to this nightmare…but will they be able to brace themselves until recovery can begin?

I hate being this bleak on a Sunday…

Sadly, there really is no great day to drop bombs like this.