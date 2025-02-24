To start off with…I’ll be hosting a Livestream with Gloriane Blais tomorrow evening, 7PM MST, regarding this Class-Action Lawsuit…because Gloriane, to the best of my knowledge, is the only one going after the Elected and Previously Elected officials for their Crimes against Humanity, in the “Safe and Effective” sham perpetrated on Canadians, throughout the last 5 years.

So…this is a pretty big deal!

Unfortunately, this will not be available on YouTube, given the content still being censored by their platform, but will be broadcast on X and Facebook…as well as I’ll repost the video here on Wednesday, February 26th, if you can’t make the stream.

Who is the Lawsuit Against Specifically?

Great Question…Gloriane has named the following 35:

JUSTIN TRUDEAU;

PATTY HAJDU;

JEAN-YVES DUCLOS;

MARK HOLLAND;

MONA FORTIER;

JOE SAVIKATAAQ;

LORNE KUSUGAK;

JOHN MAIN;

ANDREW FUREY;

JOHN HAGGIE;

STEPHEN MCNEIL;

TIM HOUSTON;

MICHELLE THOMPSON;

DENNIS KING;

JAMES AYLWARD;

ERNIE HUDSON;

BLAINE HIGGS;

DOROTHY SHEPHARD;

FRANÇOIS LEGAULT;

CHRISTIAN DUBÉ;

DOUG FORD;

CHRISTINE ELLIOT;

SYLVIA JONES;

HEATHER DOROTHY STEFANSON;

WAB KINEW;

SCOTT MOE;

EVERETT HINDLEY;

JASON KENNEY;

TYLER SHANDRO;

JASON COPPING;

JOHN HORGAN;

ADRIAN DIX;

SANDY SILVER;

CAROLINE COCHRANE; and

JULIE GREEN.

From Gloriane:

In the Spring 2021, I was a lawyer specializing in Health Law, medical malpractice and anti-corruption, and had been since 1999. In the Spring 2021, I received the message in my little inner voice that this product was an experimental injection, that informed consent was impossible and that this constituted a Crime Against Humanity. In the Spring 2021, I alerted the public. On November 1, 2021, as a lawyer, I brought the 1st case ON APPEAL in Canada, and to my knowledge in the World, on dangerous experimental injection. On February 4, 2022, the Quebec Court of Appeal denied my request for leave to appeal. On February 3, 2022, the Quebec Bar (Barreau du Québec) illegally, abusively and violently ordered me to undergo a psychiatric examination, on the basis of my comments on the dangerous experimental injection and on the evidence I have on judicial corruption, including the Supreme Court of Canada, which protects government corruption. I refused to submit to this abuse of power worthy of a totalitarian regime. On March 10, 2022, the Quebec Bar (Barreau du Québec) disbarred me permanently, despite my solid evidence. To my knowledge, I'm the only lawyer in the West to have been disbarred for the same remarks, because lawyers are the representatives of multiple voices IN A DEMOCRACY. To this day, the Quebec Bar has never questioned itself, despite the fact that I spoke, wrote and published THE TRUTH.

Some deeply troubling issues here…first, Gloriane was ordered to undergo a psych evaluation. What you may not be aware of, with this…a lot of doctors, nurses, other professionals, federal employees, Canadian Armed Force Personnel and common folk, were ordered to do this very thing.

I’ve personally spoken to at least a half a dozen people over the last year(ish), who…when they refused to bite on the CONVID narratives - be them on masking, use of hazardous chemicals for ‘anti-bacterial’ purposes and the vaccines…were ordered or forced into a psych evaluation, deemed to have some sort of mental disorder - by the establishment - and dismissed because they were deemed non-credible.

It’s become the largest and heaviest handed tool, used by the government, to shut down these conversations - with exception to legislation that serves as a Gag-Order, such as what we’ve seen in British Columbia, with Bill 36 - Health Professions and Occupations Act.

Bill 36 mandates that they not only keep up to date with their vaccinations - experimental or not - but also, under threat of suspension, fine, termination and removal of their license to practice - works to ensure that even if they see dangerous side effects from any medical treatments - such as what we’d seen with the CONVID vaccinations, they can’t speak about it.

How would you like to work in this environment?

As a frontline worker, seeing mass casualties from a forced or mandated medical treatment and know that you could lose your job, paycheque and license if you so much as cautioned others…

Secondly…how Gloriane was disbarred, despite overwhelming substantiated evidence.

While I cannot claim to be aware of what actions may lead to this consequence, I don’t believe that refusing to undergo a psychiatric evaluation and presenting evidence in a case against the government, should qualify…

A presumption of innocence is a fundamental part of the Canadian Criminal Justice System, as would be that of mental health or professional conduct…burden on the crown should still be the absolute…as per Section 11(d) of the Charter as well as under Section 7 of the Charter which protects ‘Fair Trial Rights’.

With few exceptions, Canadian Politicians have not been medically trained and should therefore, not be recommending medical treatments nor should they be mandating, advertising on their behalf, endorsing, coercing and shaming others into them, under threat that goes against the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

And even in such exceptions, mass prescription by mandate is not an acceptable form of prescription.

Especially when, the medical intervention - Vaccines - are in the Experimental Stages, long-term studies are not available, where;

Vaccine manufacturers were given blanket immunity from harm with their products and limited data on side-effects;

For a Virus that was NEVER A THREAT to the supermajority of the population.

“It’s Safe and Effective”, they preached…

“The best CONVID Vaccine you can get, is the first one available”, they relented…

“Mixing and Matching CONVID Vaccines is safe”, they concluded, despite the World Health Organization recommending against this exact thing.

As more information is being brought to light, through the Freedom of Information Act and through Access to Information and Privacy (ATIP) requests, we are learning that while they may not have known the extent of what these experimental treatments would cause, they were absolutely aware that the jabs were neither ‘Safe’ nor ‘Effective’.

At this point, I believe that it is impossible to fully understand the motives by this full-court press by our Elected Class…their actions were clearly reckless and irresponsible, over-reaching at best, with a complete disregard for public safety and their own personal accountability…

So…Bring on the Class-Action and let’s see how this plays out.

This lawsuit, has already faced some hurtles, of which I’ll be chatting with Gloriane about…is not serve an easy or expedient resolution, but will hopefully see resolve in giving others pause when comes to heavy handed and unreasonable actions towards mass populations, when comes to medical treatments.

In this…because legacy media - complicit in these crimes against humanity - will be silent on all updates…it’s important for you to be aware and informed of what is going on. We will not see anything close to fair and equitable treatment for this, without public support…

From Gloriane:

CLASS-ACTION LAWSUIT against 35 elected and ex-elected officials for their very serious lie "safe and effective vaccine", for the worst Crime against humanity known to mankind. Very important hearing on Monday, April 7, 2025, at the Quebec Court of Appeal, Courthouse of the CITY OF QUEBEC, 300 bld Jean-Lesage, Quebec, QC G1K 8K6, Canada. Hearing on Justin Trudeau’s Motion for Preliminary Dismissal. Please support me, I can't do it alone. DONATIONS Easy, automatic transfers EVERY MONTH a small (or larger) donation, via http://buymeacoffee.com/gloriane Don't forget to click on "Make this monthly". Other means of transfer are: GiveSendGo http://givesendgo.com/gloriane

More on this through the Livestream…tomorrow evening, 7PM MST.

Leave a comment