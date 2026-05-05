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ROBIN DAY's avatar
ROBIN DAY
2hEdited

To provide some historical context from a different perspective on just how dire Alberta's situation is, Carney's New World Order is nothing less than a 4th Reich he envisions being built in the EU with his fellow Davos, UN and WEF elites. Find to time to listen to this:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fJBrhzjJETQ

About 87% of Canadians succumbed to mass formation during covid and got jabbed with an experimental gene therapy, turning them into GMO's, and then responded again to the "elbows Up" campaign, and continue to be enraged by TDS over a year later. I now think of them as Carney's army of "Elbozo Covidiots". Very dark times ahead, especially if Albertans can't find a way to vote for independence.

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ROBIN DAY's avatar
ROBIN DAY
2h

Minister Hodgson stated social licence is far more valuable than increased production. Translation-Laurentian Liberal political power trumps everything. There will be no retreat from climate scientism, UNDRIP, net zero agenda, increasing carbon taxation & front end regulatory burdens on not only the energy sector, but the entire economy.

Industry has also chimed in: “Things like the industrial carbon tax are things that make us uncompetitive. And those are the things that need to be reformed or removed if we’re going to form capital in this industry and grow in a meaningful way,” said Jon McKenzie CEO of Cenovus.]

If the Carney Regime won't back down, my recommendation to Premier Smith is to rip up the MOU in public and embrace Alberta independence.

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