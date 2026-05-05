Mitch Sylvestre and the Stay Free Alberta team turned in over 300k signatures.

And a lot of people are asking - what now?

And this is a great question…because what we are going to see over the next 5 months - up until the referendum on October 19th, 2026 is going to be a spectacle. And throughout all of this, hopefully people will be paying attention before they show up to vote.

Not to the news media.

Not to the political battles.

To their bank accounts. Their Schools. Their children. The cost of groceries…it’s only when people see what remaining in Canada actually looks like, can they begin to understand why this question is being asked in the first place.

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Transcripts:

Today we are going to talk about what happened in Alberta on Monday…May the fourth, twenty twenty-six…what it actually means…and what the next five months look like for this province.

Because these numbers deserve more than a scroll past…or the battles that will be waged on social media platforms.

Surrounded by a parade of blue flags…Mitch Sylvestre walked into the Elections Alberta office in Edmonton carrying forty-three boxes of original signed petition sheets. The numbers were in. Over three hundred and one thousand names. Against a required threshold of one hundred and seventy-seven thousand, seven hundred and thirty-two.

That is not squeaking past the bar. They cleared it by over one hundred and twenty thousand signatures.

Pundits from pillar to post and from coast to coast will downplay this number. But I want it to land properly.

In the last federal election, Mark Carney - the current Prime Minister of Canada - received two hundred and ninety-nine thousand, four hundred and ninety-three votes from the entire province of Alberta.

More Albertans signed the Stay Free Alberta independence petition than voted for the man who leads this country.

And this is significant…because it’s the entire conversation. A province that has been the largest net financial contributor to Canada’s wealth…had more people show up to defend our province than to support the people who ignored our last referendum.

Albertans weren’t asking for a lot. Treat us fair. Let us keep the wealth we generate and end the equalization payments. Sixty-one point seven percent of Albertans that let their voices be heard…supported ending equalization payments. Ottawa got the message…and ignored it. While using these funds to support provinces that tell them to diversify their economy.

Diversify. Your. Economy.

And that should land hard. Provinces who cannot manage their own finances are trying to decide how Alberta manages theirs. And every year…they need to cash another cheque that they cannot earn on their own.

And these were not clicks on a website. These were not names auto-populated from a database. These were Albertans who showed up in person…in the cold…in the dark months of an Alberta winter…showed their identification, signed their names and put their address on a sheet of paper.

Four months of volunteers standing along roadsides in January wind, setting up tables in parking lots through February cold and attending events across this province through the harshest stretch of the winter. No party machinery. No union war chest. Just Albertans who had something to say…and the will to say it out loud.

Now…let’s talk about what the opposition to all of this actually looks like. Because this is a large part that matters for the five long months ahead.

Naheed Nenshi, leader of the Alberta NDP, did not join Thomas Lukaszuk’s Forever Canada campaign.

Nenshi won’t share the stage.

Thomas won’t share the credit…and he shouldn’t. Late to the game, Naheed Nenshi…didn’t work for it. While the Forever Canadian petition was happening…Naheed was busy sliding backwards in the polls with efforts to unseat a democratically elected government…through recall petitions he actually supported. All of them failed miserably.

And then…he launched his own banner. His own effort. To gain his own spotlight.

In a province where both men claim this is a fight for Canada’s very survival…for the next five months…they won’t bring themselves to stand together.

Because they’re not defending a flag…they’re not defending the idea of what Canada once was…and they’re not defending their province nor the people in it.

For them…it’s momentum. Political momentum. Both racing in the same direction…both in the same lane. A progressive one.

Two separate campaigns.

Two rival platforms.

Two men who want to plant their own flag at the end of this race.

For the Stay Free Alberta movement…this is very good news.

Now…here is where the Forever Canada story deserves some hard questions from every honest Albertan.

Thomas Lukaszuk stood before the cameras and claimed four hundred and sixty thousand signatures.

Four hundred and sixty thousand signatures.

That number is still repeated today.

But when the counting began…that number changed.

Twenty thousand fewer than claimed. Before the review even began.

And then the verification process ran its course.

Four hundred and four thousand, two hundred and ninety-three.

Meaning somewhere between the collection table and the official submission…fifty-one thousand, seven hundred signatures had to be removed.

Twelve full percent.

Fifty-one thousand, seven hundred were removed before the petition could even be filed.

And of what remained…only ten percent were properly verified.

One in eight signatures…gone.

Only one in ten of the rest…actually verified.

And then, after all of that, Lukaszuk stepped back into the media and said - with a straight face - that his petition was never really meant to trigger a referendum.

This is the same man who filed the document explicitly asking for one. Right there. On the document he signed. With his four hundred and sixty thousand signatures…minus twelve percent.

I do believe that a lot of good Albertans signed that petition in good faith. I don’t think that anybody disputes that.

But when the man running the show makes fifty thousand mistakes and cannot keep his own story straight about what it was actually for…you have to ask.

Did the people who signed it truly understand what they were signing?

Because the men and women who signed the Stay Free Alberta petition were crystal clear. One purpose. One destination. A direct question put to every Albertan at the ballot box. Not a legislative workaround. Not a quiet decision made by politicians behind closed doors. A real vote. A real voice. Alberta’s voice.

Now…there is a court stay to address honestly.

It is a pause. It is not a defeat. The signatures are real. They are not going anywhere.

And this too is a question that Albertans should ponder over the next five months. There were no court challenges filed against the Forever Canadian petition. There were no legal filings. Because the side that had initiated this conversation wanted to have the conversation.

The side that filed one…doesn’t want you to have one. And the struggle with this is…it is hard to support freedom of speech while another side works to shut down yours.

But while Alberta waits for that process to move forward…the Prime Minister is building the case for the Stay Free Alberta team.

On the same day that sea of blue walked through the door with forty-three boxes…Mark Carney was standing at a podium in Yerevan, Armenia at the European Political Community summit…announcing two hundred and seventy million dollars in new military aid to Ukraine.

Not to housing. Not to healthcare. Not to the eighteen-hour emergency room wait times Canadians are sitting through because they cannot find a family doctor. Not to the classrooms overflowing from a level of immigration that no infrastructure can absorb at this speed.

Two hundred and seventy million dollars. From a government that cannot stop borrowing.

Franco Terrazzano - the Federal Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation - just walked through the new Parliamentary Budget Officer report. His words deserve to be heard clearly.

Federal debt interest charges cost you fourteen hundred dollars this year. That will increase to nineteen hundred dollars by twenty-thirty. Each Canadian owes thirty-three thousand, five hundred and ninety-two dollars in federal government debt…increasing to thirty-eight thousand, two hundred and ninety-five dollars in twenty-thirty.

One billion dollars per week just to service the debt in Canada. Not building anything, not fixing anything…just paying interest on decisions already made by people who will not personally absorb the consequences and aren’t addressing it.

And that fourteen hundred dollars per year is rising faster than most Canadian wages - though not as fast as the cost of groceries.

And onto all of that…Carney is proposing to borrow another twenty-five billion dollars to start a Wealth Fund…with a loan…from the same Canadians he continues to impoverish.

He stands with a promise to bring one trillion dollars in investment back to Canada. He’s not addressing why the money left to begin with…and in over a year of leadership has not delivered any new trade deals. No new wealth generated. Just more debt…dressed in a name that suggests the opposite of what it is.

Now here’s the big picture.

Here is who will be watching all of this between now and October nineteenth. And here is who the outcome of this referendum actually hinges on.

They are the Canadians who could not afford a vacation last summer. They won’t be able to afford one this year. They are telling themselves again this year that staying home is fine…that the staycation is actually pretty great. But they know they need a break.

Their kids will spend another summer trying to find work in a market that has no room for them. They will watch their children walk into another classroom packed past reasonable capacity. They will sit in an emergency room for eighteen hours because there are no available family doctors.

These are the people who borrowed money to buy their groceries while their children went to sleep…not knowing if there was a full lunch to pack for school the next morning. Not because the system suddenly broke…but because it has been breaking slowly for the last decade. While the man who leads this country just finished giving eleven million Canadians a grocery top-up and delivered a message that we are in the most affordable Canada in a long time.

These are the fence-sitters. The people who haven’t decided yet. The people who keep giving the benefit of the doubt one more time.

There is a saying about chains…they are only as strong as the weakest link. And Canada has been pulling on these people for a long time. Every grocery receipt. Every delayed emergency response. Every overcrowded classroom. Every dollar borrowed to send overseas while the schools at home get nothing. Every one of those things is a link in that chain.

Nenshi’s ANDP and Lukaszuk’s Forever Canadian have five months to make their case to these Canadians. Stay Free Alberta has five months to make theirs. And every single day between now and October nineteenth…the Prime Minister who received fewer Alberta votes than this petition just collected…is providing the ammunition himself.

So here is what I want to leave you with today.

When you look at over three hundred thousand Albertans who showed up through a brutal winter…who stood in parking lots and along roadsides and at community events in the cold…to ask for nothing more than the right to be asked a question…

And then you look at two hundred and seventy million dollars borrowed for a war with no end…announced in Armenia…on the same day…

Ask yourself what a fence-sitter decides when those two things sit side by side.