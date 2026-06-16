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Jean Pierre LaRocque's avatar
Jean Pierre LaRocque
1dEdited

Right up there with China CCP communists! You wiberals everywhere should be proud of the Communists you installed to destroy this country!

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Linelle MacDougal's avatar
Linelle MacDougal
1d

After reading Hidden Hand plus 4 other books with information about the united front and the CCP's infiltrating tentacles that look like a glioma , then, couple that with the book called The Art of War by Sun Tzu - the picture comes together , at least from my perspective- would love to be wrong.

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