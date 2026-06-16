3 Bills are Being Rammed Through Parliament.
You need to see this!
C-34 controls speech.
C-36 controls your data.
C-22 watches you on a suspicion.
All feeding one unelected Commission.
C-34 controls speech.
C-36 controls your data.
C-22 watches you on a suspicion.
All feeding one unelected Commission.
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Right up there with China CCP communists! You wiberals everywhere should be proud of the Communists you installed to destroy this country!
After reading Hidden Hand plus 4 other books with information about the united front and the CCP's infiltrating tentacles that look like a glioma , then, couple that with the book called The Art of War by Sun Tzu - the picture comes together , at least from my perspective- would love to be wrong.