2 Bombs to Drop...
This afternoon.
Unfortunately…my bad luck has extended and the saying, “when it rains, it pours”, couldn’t be more on point.
I’ll be bailing out my basement but hope to have this all done up later on:
Unfortunately…my bad luck has extended and the saying, “when it rains, it pours”, couldn’t be more on point.
I’ll be bailing out my basement but hope to have this all done up later on:
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So sorry to hear that Sheldon I guess that saying when it rains it pours. Hope you get it done take care
Averted my catastrophe of a flooded basement by alerting to a leaky shut-off valve for the water main. Had already contacted EPCOR to do the shut off and they had to send someone around to test the street shut off. Wasn't expecting someone for two days. But then, it just gave out but the guy was only a block away and was actually on his way over here. Had a big dishpan underneath the pouring break and he was just in time. Talk about prayers being answered in a hurry! I hope that you get the same luck that I just had!