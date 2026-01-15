Despite the fact that both Ontario and British Columbia have closed emergency rooms overnight - due to staffing issues - Alberta Health Services (AHS) and specifically Edmonton is the only provincial healthcare provider requesting a ‘State of Emergency’ - now turning away patients from other rural areas and municipalities.

The commonality with All Provinces facing crumbling healthcare is Not the UCP…Not specific to Alberta…and according to former Liberal MLA and former Alberta Liberal Party Leader, Dr. Raj (who also ran as a candidate for the UCP in 2023), says “This is not “just the flu””.

But we all know this because healthcare has been crumbling across Canada for longer than the Water-Main has in Calgary (thanks Nenshi), and it’s not just during the respiratory virus season.

That said…we are absolutely in a crisis situation, but throwing heaps of cash onto a system that has devolved to this point, by throwing heaps of cash at it previously, is not going to fix the problems…neither will giving the same people who broke the system, additional powers through a State of Emergency.

Lending some understanding to the issues would help…but this requires metrics, which nobody in government seems to like - because they typically show the rampant failures of expensive ideological policies that have crushed the Canadian Economy.

Moving right along…

Late December of 2025, Canadians were shocked to hear about ‘Tourist Births’ in Canada being over 5,000…through CIHI Data:

Because while this really isn’t a lot, in the grand scheme of the Canadian population and birth rates…it’s still a lot of hospital beds being provided for ‘Non-Resident Births’.

Non-Resident Births - is an ambiguous term, at best…because it really only includes Tourism Births - people that travelled to Canada and had a baby.

What it fails to give a full appreciation of is the number of births, per year, in Canada - to those who were ‘Temporary Residents’…as in, people who actually RESIDE in Canada under a temporary visa - be them students, temp foreign workers, visitors and those waiting for refugee status…

What we can extrapolate and estimate from visa data, off of the temp resident population, an admission by Statistics Canada - using data on payments for hospital services - and trends…is that over the last 6 years, a best guestimate to the number of these births is 139,000 - in addition to the approximate 5,000 per year, ‘Non-Resident Births’.

Read that last part again…139,000 babies birthed to Temporary Residents.

Deriving this comes from a starting point of this admission:

Statscan estimated that about 35,000 of the total 366,000 births in Canada in 2024 were to women who are non-permanent residents.

Working forward and back, through Estimated Resident Populations - with these Estimated Births…this is what the stats would look like, if were actually tracked and made available:

This doesn’t follow the same trend as Tourist Birthing because, the dip we see in the above chart is during the CONVID sham, where there were certain constraints on travel…because, while less people were travelling to Canada to gain citizenship for their unborn babies - the temporary population continued to grow.

What you may notice from the above table is that from 2020 to 2025 - there is 200% increase in temporary resident births, in just a 5 year period - where by 2024, nearly 1 in 10 children born in Canada had parents who came here as temporary residents.

To lend some perspective…139k babies is more people than reside in Alberta’s 3rd largest city - Lethbridge - Population of estimated to be around 114,000 - which the majority have been added to Canada over the last 5 years - with the alarming trend of over 30,000 ‘temporary resident births’ in Canada per year…averaged out over the last 3.

Why this is significant…and something that I’d never even really thought about prior to digging into this situation…

Childbirth is the single most common reason for hospital admission in Canada. In 2023-2024, it accounted for about 1 in 10 hospitalizations across all age groups and sexes.

So…when you take 10% of the reason for Hospitalization and increase it by 10%…it absolutely does add some strain to the system - and recognizing this as being part of the idiom, “the straw that broke the camels back”, is not racism nor xenophobia.

It’s a general concern for a collapsing country, that’s in a Health Care Crisis, where:

About 500,000 Canadians left emergency departments in 2024 without seeing a doctor

Median ER wait times in Quebec: 5 hours and 23 minutes

In Ontario, patients are spending an average of 22 hours waiting for a hospital bed

Only 23% of patients were admitted within the provincial target time of 8 hours in Ontario

Some patients are waiting 20+ hours for emergency care

The Alberta Disaster:

Alberta doctors are calling it an “unmitigated disaster”

Edmonton hospitals are so overcrowded that doctors are urging the province to cancel scheduled surgeries just to free up beds for ER patients

A man died in an Edmonton ER in December 2024 after allegedly waiting nearly 8 hours to see a physician

British Columbia hit a record 10,435 patients in hospital on a single night in January 2024

System-Wide Failure:

6.5 million Canadians don’t have a family doctor

Half of admitted patients spend more than 16 hours in the ER

1 in 10 patients spend more than 48 hours in the ER waiting for a bed

Hospital acute care beds are full, forcing “hallway healthcare”

Rolling ER closures in rural areas due to staff shortages

When…we already knew that the system was buckling, prior…and, this only touches on the strain from a massive and unsustainable immigration policy thrust onto us by the federal government in an already strained healthcare situation.

How many other ailments, illnesses and chronic conditions are also hammering an already failing system?

Like Bankruptcy, the Healthcare system didn’t just happen…it was happening slowly and then all at once…and until we’re ready to have some of these uncomfortable conversations where people throw around the race baiting rhetoric, we’ll never fix the problems.

This can only start with the Metrics - and here they are!

