As of April 1st, Canadas population was Guessed to be 41,012,563…given that there are hundreds of thousands if not a million + that waltzed in through open border crossings like Roxham Road in Quebec.

When Trump was previously elected in 2016, clown prince Trudeau, Tweeted:

Surrounding a Trump Travel Ban for people from the seven majority-Muslim Countries - (Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen) for 90 days and also suspended refugee resettlement for 120 days and banned Syrian refugees indefinitely.

“Say no more, fam”, was a reply from the US illegals…

& For 7 years following, until this was finally addressed and closed.

But as of today…we learned that 4.9 Million Temporary Foreign Workers were set to have their “Temporary” visas expire…and dipstick Immigration Minister - Marc Miller, believes that 12% of our population are going to be flocking to Canadian Airports and voluntarily pay their own airfare to fly back to their war-torn or third world countries.

To give an idea of what this actually looks like…as of July 1st, 2024 - the population of Alberta was guessed to be 4,888,723.

Can you imagine the logistics of this alone?

Can you imagine the impact on the economy of this alone?

I get it…there’s too many friggen people here leaching off of our system…but aren’t these people actually employed and paying taxes?

Will this solve the issue who’ve claimed asylum, economic migrancy and Trudeaus invitees?

The people receiving $224/day for their hotel lodging and food?

We’re not in need of getting rid of our workforce…

We’re in need of getting rid of freeloaders and welp…I’ll say it…Terrorists and Terrorist Supporters…

You know…the ones who show up and hang around in major cities that protest for over a year about a war that was started by their friends and family members in sandy parts of the world that aren’t beach front properties.

The ones who’ve been given hundreds of millions of Canadian Taxpayer Dollars, that funnel it off to actual terrorists.

The ones who are occupying low-skill starter jobs that Canadians would gladly take on as students and to help them deal with the increased costs of living, that they can no longer afford.

These are the people we need to lay boot to ass, on.

Now…I get it.

There will be some huge complexity to this, by way of identification alone…but if we don’t go through the efforts of separating the wheat from the chaff…what these people will be doing is replacing actual functional workers with more low-skilled asylum seekers to keep the economy, already on the edge of disaster, from completely crashing.

We really need to keep this in mind, before we chant any sort of support from an mass emigration standpoint, from the Liberals…

By now, you already appreciate that their every effort looks like may be a progressive step forward, in reality, is a 3-step backwards motion.

And the last thing that Canada needs is more disruptions to the work-force for more Tim Hortons baristas (if you can call them that), more Newly Arrived drivers to our roads, commanding thousands of pounds of freight over thousands of kilometers of Canadian highways.

How many more ‘Humboldt Broncos Crashes’ do we need, to learn this lesson?

Giving with one hand to take back with the other, is of no benefit.

And doing the absolute least to provide even less, is a part of the Liberal Constitution.

This needs to be thought trough…

And can’t be left in the hands of the people who have spent 9 years, botching absolutely everything they’ve laid their hands on.

